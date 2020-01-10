Mob justice accused await PG decision Maria Amakali National Khomas

WINDHOEK – Ten people, who were arrested for allegedly beating a 27-year-old Congolese refugee to death in June 2018, are yet to hear their fate from the prosecutor general.

The prosecutor general is set to decide whether or not to prosecute, on which charges to prosecute and where to have the group tried.

State prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court that the investigating officer has complied with the prosecutor general’s instructions and the investigations are now complete. Likius further informed the court that although the docket has been forwarded to the prosecutor general’s office for decision, such decision was still not available.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni gave a final remand for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself, postponing the case to 12 February

The group, which consists of Tangeni Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22, and Teofelus Heita, 24, are facing a charge of murder respectively.

The charge stems from the death of Congolese refugee Valentin Tshitamungi, 27, who died in June 2018.

According to court documents, the group killed Tshitamungi by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body. Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in the Katutura state hospital. The incident occurred on 12 June 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene. As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group allegedly ended up assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the robbery victim’s plea for help.

Mushimba and his co-accused are currently on bail of N$3 000 respectively and their bail was extended until their scheduled appearance in court.

