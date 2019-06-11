Mob justice murder accused dies

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court has withdrawn a murder charge against one of the 11 people accused of killing a 27-year-old Congolese refugee in June last year.

Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo withdrew the murder charge, and ultimately the case against George Muthupi, 19, after state prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court yesterday that Muthupi has passed on.

The court refunded the N$3 000 bail back to the depositor.

Muthupi was arrested along with Tangeni Desmond Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22 and Teofelus Heita, 24 for their alleged involvement in a mob justice act that resulted in the death of Valentin Tshitamungi.

The prosecution is charging Mushimba and his co-accused with a count of murder respectively for what it deems as an unlawful and intentional killing. According to court documents, the group killed Congolese refugee Tshitamungi by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body. Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in hospital. The incident occurred on June 12, 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene. As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group allegedly ended up assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the robbery victim’s plea for help.

The group denied any involvement in Tshitamungi’s death when they took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder, leaving the onus on the State to prove its case against them.

Mushimba and his co-accused are currently on bail of N$3 000 respectively and their bail was extended until their scheduled appearance in court on July 4 for the prosecutor general’s decision.



2019-06-11 10:00:34 16 hours ago