Mob murder accused freed 

A group of young people, who were arrested in Windhoek in connection with the killing a 27-year-old Congolese refugee in June 2018, walked out of Katutura Magistrate’s Court as free men and women after the court struck their case from the roll last week.

The group comprises of Tangeni Mushimba (20), Helena Matheus (25), Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri (24), Meriam Ndameshime (30), Natangue Nashindengo (19), Knowledge Meitvere (27), Aron Tupueawa Kamanda (27), Charles Kambelela (18), Moses Shapwa Heita (22) and Teofelus Heita (24).

During their court appearance last week before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, investigating officer Samson Heita informed the court that investigations into the matter have not yet been completed and he is yet to complete additional instructions that he was given by the prosecutor general. Thus, the court should grant another postponement for further investigations, a request the court denied.

“The matter has been on the court roll since 2018 and this was a final remand for further investigations. The matter is struck from the roll since investigations are taking too long to complete,” said Shikalepo.

The prosecution was charging Mushimba and his co-accused with a count of murder.

The charge derives from the death of 27-year-old Congolese refugee Valentin Tshitamungi, who died in June 2018.

According to court documents, the group killed Tshitamungi by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body.

Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in the Katutura state hospital. The incident occurred on 12 June 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene. As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group allegedly ended up assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the victim’s plea for help after she was allegedly robbed.

The court refunded a total of N$33 000 that was deposited for the release of Mushimba and his 10 co-accused of which one is deceased.

2020-02-17 06:46:48 | 4 hours ago