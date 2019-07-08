Mother allegedly abandons two-weeks-old baby

WINDHOEK - A two-weeks-old baby girl was brought in at Otjomuise police station on Friday evening after claims that her mother left the baby for days in the care of her brother.

The uncle, who was under the influence of alcohol, brought in the baby. It is alleged the baby has been drinking tea and water for the previous two days.

According to initiator of ‘No To Gender-Based Death and Violence’ (No to GBD/ V) Zackary Itodo, the baby is currently at a safe place. He said the mother resurfaced after the baby was brought at the station. It is alleged she was out drinking. Itodo stated the mother is expected to visit the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare today. Itodo could not preempt what was going to happen to the mother.

He added child neglect is happening and reports are coming at the fore as the public is now reporting such incidence because of various campaigns held in the community.

Last month, New Era reported about a 30-year-old mother of five children from Katutura released on warning by Katutura Magistrate’s Court for child neglect. The children were handed over to the Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit. This was the second time children are removed from mother Martha Goses, 30, by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.



2019-07-08 09:45:51 1 days ago