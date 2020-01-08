Mother’s anguish at daughter’s murder charge

WINDHOEK - A distraught mother of one of the teenage girls, accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man to death on New Year’s Day in Windhoek, said she was praying for everyone affected by the case during this difficult period.

The 35-year-old mother, who requested anonymity, said the victim was a breadwinner for his family and his death is a great and sad loss. According to the mother, the family of the victim has forgiven the families of the two teenage girls accused of carrying out the act, as well as a third suspect believed to be a boyfriend of one of the two girls. Both girls are aged 16. The two teenage girls appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week Friday and were denied bail. They are accused of stabbing Dino Fernando Vleislaar, 30, who lives in their neighbourhood in Temple Street, Dolam, at around 03h00 on the first day of the year, reportedly following an argument over N$40. The third suspect, 18-year-old Otniel Uirab, is facing charges of obstructing the course of justice. The unemployed mother of six added she was also gravely worried about her daughter’s education and how to approach the school regarding the matter.

To make matters worse, her daughter, who was repeating Grade 10, confided in her that she was also expecting. It is also alleged that the fellow friend, who is the co-accused in the matter, is also six months pregnant. “I am shocked. I have no words. She was not a violent type. I don’t know how things will go forward – only the Lord knows,” she said. Her daughter claimed, according to the mother, that she had no intention of killing the victim. She also said she was acting in self-defence, as the victim reportedly attacked her. However, the mother said her daughter admitted to having stabbed the victim in the chest. “I also encouraged her to be honest and truthful with the police,” she said. Khomas regional police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas confirmed the incident. Agas said an argument erupted when Vleislaar confronted the girls after they allegedly robbed his mentally unstable relative of N$40. “An argument ensued. A girl took out a knife and gave the other (girl) to stab the man. Both ladies are charged with murder and are still in custody,” Agas said. During their court appearance last week, the three suspects informed the court they will apply for legal aid. The matter was remanded to 31 March this year. The court denied the trio bail, as the offences levelled against them are very serious, while investigations are also at an infant stage. A fourth suspect is also on the run, and according to public prosecutor Victoria Likius, it will not be in the interest of justice if the accused persons are granted bail.

