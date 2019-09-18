Motivated by humble stories of people

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – She says one thing that motivates her is humble life stories of people who have worked their way from the bottom to the top. “I am inspired by my grandparents because they are a constant reminder for me to never forget where I come from and I work hard to make them proud,” said Helena Amweenye, the founder of the Oxungi event.

Oxungi means night discussions in Oshiwambo. She created the platform for people to get together and learn about different cultural activities. The inspiration came from the urge for her to want to know more about her culture and preserve what she already knows. ‘’That is why this event is very important for us to keep what our forefathers have left for us,” explained Amweenye.

“I have been frustrated by the fact that a lot of young people struggle to speak their language and know little about their culture which pushed me to come up with an initiative to help them overcome their struggles, ” Amweenye said.

The 22-year-old accounting student at the Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust) hosted the event recently that attracted more than 700 Oshiwambo culture enthusiasts in the name of preserving philosophy. Amweenye is committed to continuously take part in youth developmental projects. “Overall, my vision is to contribute positively towards the lives of the people that I engage with in any way in everything I do,” she says.

Born in Okatale, Olukonda, Amweenye is part of a youth group called Young Achievers Empowerment Project, which aims to motivate and inspire young people. Through the group she facilitates visits to Mount View High where they talk to pupils and motivate them.

