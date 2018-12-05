Motivational day planned for Kavango youths

RUNDU - A motivational day is planned for this weekend to tackle social ills and motivate youths on how to tackle this ills and also how to develop themselves.

The event will be hosted with the theme, Get your drive on. Two speakers will be from YALI, Petrus Kwenye and Aune Haingura. “And of course I will also be a motivational speaker as I have been a motivational speaker for the past three years,” reveals event organiser, the 20-year-old Lloyd Skeba, adding that they will also have Pius Haipopo, a teacher based in Rundu. Skeba is a 2nd year Finance Management student at the International University of Management (IUM) in Windhoek.

The event is set for this Saturday, starting at 14:30 at the Kavango East Regional Council Auditorium, and will be accompanied by spoken words and poetry to entertain the guests. “I grew up in Rundu, I was born here and then I have through my life here studied and observed my community in various ways. How they do things. So, understanding on how the youth do things also brings to mind and point of thinking that I have seen the challenges and have an idea on what is happening. So, I told myself that I can be a solution and came up with an idea since I have done motivational speaking with a group of other students at schools, through a student career guidance programme around schools in Kavango East,” explains Skeba.

Although the main focus is on the youths, the general public is invited. “Anything is possible, invest in yourself and see the results, so basically what I’m trying to say is that as the youth, we are the people that [are] growing. So if we invest in ourselves, we can go forward. The only way our communities can develop is if the youths come together with positive minds, just the same way as people performing shows like dance and music. They come together to rehearse and prepare for the show, they practice the same moves to perfect the show, so the same way they practice we are also trying to perfect the mindsets, we must come together,” Skeba concludes.

