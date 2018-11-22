MTC Sunshine Regional Boxing Cup this month

WINDHOEK - The eagerly awaited MTC Sunshine Regional Boxing Cup, held annually under the auspices of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy with the blessing of the Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF), will take place in the capital on the weekend of November 28 to December 1.

The flagship amateur boxing event is part of the MTC Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy development programme aimed at grooming amateur boxers, and preparing them on their journey to becoming professionals.

The annual event was successfully held in Otjiwarongo last year, but will this year return to Windhoek where it was staged for seven years.

“The MTC Sunshine Regional Cup is an important programme in our development structures. During this tournament we bring together over 150 amateur boxers from all 14 regions of Namibia to come and compete for the best spot in their respective weight classes.

As the leading boxing academy in Africa and amongst the best in the world, we must take the lead in developing talent for the future and not just for the MTC Sunshine Academy. Boxing is doing well in Namibia because we take development at grassroots very seriously,” said an excited Tobias.

