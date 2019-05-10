Multi-talented artist competing for Face of ARTS Africa

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – A local musician, poet, actor, and model is competing with other artists from across Africa for the Face of ARTS Africa title.

The Face of ARTS Africa is a competition for aspiring artists, who wish to expand their brand. The Face of ARTS Africa and International ARTS talent showcase fall under the ARTS Africa, which is a company that grants artists the opportunity to have international exposure at the ARTS Convention in the United States of America.

Face of ARTS Africa is not just a regular competition, it is a massive event that will be judged by professionals from America that include music producer, Nate Butler; comedian and television host, Steve Harvey; and Rhavynn Drummer, who is the casting director for the American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry.

Namibia’s Peter L Peter was selected as the voters’ and judges’ choice recently and will be travelling to South Africa tomorrow where he will be marketing the company and attending interviews based on his experiences so far during the competition.

An excited Peter told Entertainment Now! that the competition is important not only to him but to the country as a whole.

“This is a great opportunity for me because I am already pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and it is very helpful because I get a lot of media exposure and that will help my brand a lot and if I win, it will give many Namibians hope to keep on participating in international competitions. So, I am not only doing it for myself but I am representing my country as well,” said Peter, who also acts in the Namibian popular film series, ‘The Third Will’.

Peter describes himself as a very versatile person in terms of his artistic expression and that already gives him an opportunity to represent the different types of arts.

“I have qualities for somebody that is passionate about the arts. I have the drive, energy, and determination and I am interested in helping other people gain exposure, especially this side of the world where the arts are not really respected and people interested in the arts are not really important,” he said passionately.

He added that he deserves to win the title. He further said he will primarily focus on giving other people opportunities to pursue their passions should he win the title.

Commenting on the importance of arts in Namibia, Peter said Namibia is not really “where it is supposed to be” in terms of arts but he believes that there is always room for improvement. Slowly, but surely Namibian artists will get there, added Peter.

According to the hosts of the Face of ARTS Africa, the winner will be their exclusive brand ambassador and be awarded branding and travel opportunities, and a chance to feature in the media on several occasions while building momentum on their personal brand as artists.

Peter encourages the nation to vote for him, as this would give him a chance to represent the country internationally. The competition ends in July and that is when the judges will determine who deserves to be brand ambassador and Face of ARTS Africa.

In South Africa, voters can SMS “006” to 35701 to vote for Peter for the Face of ARTS and the SMS costs R3. Voters can vote as many times as they can. In Namibia and anywhere outside South Africa, people can vote online by sharing the content he posts on his social media platforms. Follow Peter on Facebook: Peter L Peter and on Instagram: iampeterlpeter.

2019-05-10 10:29:50 9 hours ago