Mungunda bags IPM MD of the Year 

WINDHOEK - Vetumbuavi Mungunda, the Managing Director of Standard Bank Namibia, was awarded with the Institute of People Management’s MD of the Year Award at its recently concluded IPM Excellence Gala Dinner Awards. The glamorous event took place at Hilton Hotel in front of a packed audience on Tuesday. Mungunda earned the award for having gone the extra mile in driving HR strategy from the top and for having successfully championed and acted as an ambassador in promoting strategic people management agenda within his organisation.

Francis Kawana, the HR Manager at Novanam walked away with the IPM HR Director of the Year award for his commitment to the HR profession at executive level.

Liezl Timbo (HR Manager at Environmental Investment Fund) was awarded the IPM HR Practitioner of the Year while Imogen Angermund (Reward Consulting Manager-PwC) received the IPM HR Business Partner of the Year Award.

Telecom Namibia was recognised with the IPM Company Employing Most Interns while MVA walked away with the IPM Company Employing most persons that are differently abled award. Team Namibia was awarded the IPM Best Exhibitor award.

Claire Mawisa, the guest speaker at the gala dinner vowed the audience with her inspirational message when she shared her journey, and encouraging people to believe in themselves, their dreams and aspirations. Tim Ekandjo, IPM President described the 8th IPM Conference as a resounding success and underscored the significance of the journey towards professionalism of the HR profession.



2018-11-16 10:02:55 1 months ago