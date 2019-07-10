Murder-for-hire accused wants postponement to appoint advocate

WINDHOEK - One of the accused in the trial of five people, including the wife of the deceased in a murder-for-hire case, is asking High Court Judge Johanna Salionga to postpone the trial for a year in order for him to find an advocate to defend him.

Abuid Uazeua, 39, told the judge that while he is satisfied with the service he has received from his Legal Aid lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, he felt that he would be better served if he can obtain the services of an advocate in addition to Siyomunji.

The judge however declined to grant the postponement and told Uazeua that he should look for finances sooner.

He is still in custody after he was refused bail by Windhoek High Court Judge Dinnah Usiku in November 2017 for fear that he may interfere with state witnesses, one of which is his girlfriend.

Siyomunji told the judge that he has no problem with Uazeua appointing a senior counsel to represent him and that he will do all in his power to help him.

Yesterday, the court heard that an uncle of Uazeua is willing to pay a privately instructed advocate to represent him, but they still had to confirm it.

Siyomunji told the court that he is willing to call the uncle to find out if this is the case before the afternoon session starts.

They further brought an application for the matter to be remanded to Monday to search for an advocate that would be available. Judge Salionga granted the postponement after Siyomunji informed her that they made contact with the uncle and they will send someone on Monday to confirm whether the family will fund a privately instructed advocate and how long they will need to raise the necessary funds.

Uazeua and Annastancia Lubinda, 33, David Kondjara, 32, Donald Hindjou and Orivitje artist Dollam Dollam Tjitjahuma, 27, are charged with murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, while all except Lubinda are charged with murder for the killing of Lubinda’s husband Peter Riscoh Muleke, 36.

They also face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances for robbing the deceased of his cellphone and SIM card while hitting him with stones and other unknown objects.

Their co-accused David Matali died earlier this year in custody. The lifeless body of Muleke was found near Penduka at the Goreangab Dam on March 30 last year.

According to reports, Lubinda hired her co-accused to kill her husband for the fee of N$5,000.

Uazeua and Dollam Dollam further face a charge of possession of drugs after the police found 15 grams of dagga in the room they rented in Katutura on April 1 last year.

They also face a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice for allegedly destroying dagga inside the house after the police came knocking at the door.

According to the indictment, the accused conspired to kill Muleke.

The state alleges Lubinda hired her co-accused to kill her husband who was a municipal worker at the time of his demise.

