Murder, suicide dominate weekend Loide Jason National Khomas

The Namibian police recorded 12 deaths in the Hardap, Khomas, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto, and Omusati regions as a result of murder, road accidents, suicide, and sudden deaths over the weekend.

At Hardap, a 68-year-old male died instantly after a spear was thrown at him by another man, who was quarrelling with him over alcohol.

According to the weekend’s crime report, compiled by the Namibian police, the incident occurred at Farm New Haribes in Mariental last week Friday.

It is alleged the suspect threw the deceased with a spear, which killed him instantly. He then fled the scene but was later arrested.

In the same region, a lifeless body of a 27-year-old man was discovered, hanging in her room with a rope around her neck. The body of Landi !Kharuxas (27) was discovered at New Location in Rehoboth.

At Oshikoto region, the police reported the death of a 21-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death by an unknown man while on her way home with her friend.

It is alleged the victim, identified as Rejoice Shovaleka, and her friend were on their way home when an unknown man started chasing after them, before stabbing the deceased in the neck. She was rushed to hospital and declared dead by a doctor.

In Omusati in the Okahao constituency at Uukuuvu village, the lifeless body of Panduleni Alfeus (51) was found hanging from the rafter inside her sleeping room with a piece of cloth around her neck. She was employed as a domestic worker.

At Outapi, the lifeless body of Haiyale Elias Tuhafeni (34) was also found hanging with a power cable around his neck in his sleeping room.

Police also reported that a 79-year-old pensioner at Onaanda succumbed to injuries she had sustained when her dress caught fire while cooking.

Still in Omusati region, at Onaanda village, a 79-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she sustained when her dress caught fire while she was cooking. The incident occurred on Sunday at her homestead.

In Erongo region, at Tutaleni location, Pineas Eichab (44) died at his residence after he allegedly experienced difficulties in breathing.

At Klein Aub, a lifeless body of a middle-aged man was found by a by-passer and was identified as that of Titus Petrus, an employee at Farm Nuwe. The cause of death is unknown.

In Otjozondjupa, the crime report has it that the driver of a Toyota Hilux double-cab lost control over the vehicle, forcing it to overturn.

“The driver, Hunibeb Harold Marco (31) died on the spot, while passengers were all injured and transported to the Grootfontein state hospital for treatment,” reads the report.

At Epako, a 27-year-old man died in an accident after the car he was travelling in was hit on the side when the driver allegedly attempted to avoid a head-on collision.

The accident claimed the life of Mcdonald Tjitare, while several other passengers escaped with serious injuries.

In Khomas, a 15-year-old Kevin Roan Cooper committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s revolver.

2020-07-14 09:36:43 | 19 hours ago