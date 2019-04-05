Murder suspect awaits PG decision

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK - The prosecutor general is yet to make a decision in the case of a 56-year-old man who is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his live-in girlfriend to death two years ago.

Benjamin Strong, 56, was arrested following the gruesome death of his lover Johanna Resandt.

Resandt died after having been stabbed 12 times all over her body. The incident took place on September 17, 2017 at the couple’s home in Katutura.

The prosecutor general would have to decide whether or not to prosecute Strong who is the accused in the case and furthermore, the charges to prosecute on and whether the case would be transferred to another court. Making an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Strong was informed that the prosecutor general is yet to pronounce herself in the matter. Thus, Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to June 11.

According to police, Resandt was found dead in a pool of blood in a house in the vicinity of Otjomuise, Windhoek. It is alleged that before the fatal stabbing, Resandt in the company of Strong and another male companion were out drinking when an argument between the couple erupted.

The events that led to the stabbings are unknown as they were under the influence of alcohol. According to the police, the male companion woke up in the same house as Resandt with stab wounds on several areas of his body, but without any recollection of the events from the previous night.

Strong who is still in police custody faces a charge of murder read with the Provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The accused has denied guilt in relation to the charge. In his defence, he said he found Resandt dead upon his return home in the morning.

He even denied being a violent partner during his relationship with Resandt as put forward by the prosecution during his failed formal bail hearing.

