Mushelenga admonishes against theft of elders’ pension grants

OMBOTO - Minister of Urban and Rural Development Peya Mushelenga is irked by increasing incidents of elders being robbed of their pension grant by unscrupulous people around them.

The thefts amount to robbing the country’s seniors of the fruits of independence, made possible by the forefathers who fought tooth and nail against exploitation of the black majority.

He said there is no grace in stealing. He also castigated businesspeople who target pensioners by luring them to their business so they take items on credit.

“You are defrauding them instead of advising them how to wisely spend their little money. They spend their grant before receiving it,” he added.

Namibia, Botswana and South Africa are the only countries in Southern Africa that provide pension grants. Mushelenga was speaking at Omboto during the belated Heroes Day commemoration where he also highlighted the importance of the day and what defines a hero.

“A hero is someone that goes an extra mile of doing something significant in society. A leader or official that does something not in the interest of society exhibits signs of corruption, and corruption does not make one a hero. Therefore we should take centre stage now, to be brave and be heroes of our generations,” he stressed.

Meanwhile the councillor for Omuthiya constituency, Samuel Shivute, urged the gathering to tackle the issue of passion killing in society mainly perpetuated by the youth, saying it is destroying the livelihood of many.

Shivute also said government is aware of the drought situation hence it will try by all means to assist wherever possible, as well as concerning challenges of proper road infrastructure.

2019-09-16 07:06:08 3 days ago