N$206 million cocaine case postponed

SWAKOPMUND - The two suspects arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul with a street value of N$206 million, will have to remain in custody until 30 May next year.

The duo, Dinath Azhar (62) and Grant Noble (36) made their third appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s court last Thursday. The case was postponed by Magistrate Rhivermo Williams for further investigations.

Both suspects defence lawyers, Sisa Namandje and Marinus Scholtz were not present during the court proceedings.

Prosecutor Tresia Hafeni informed the court, the state awaits cellphone analyses as well as witness statements from abroad. She then asked for a postponement that will allow the state to obtain such outstanding key evidence.

Noble and Azar were arrested on 15 June this year, when they allegedly imported a container that was loaded with 412 kilogrammes of cocaine. The cocaine was hidden between copy paper boxes the duo imported from Brazil.

The container arrived on June 09 on a vessel from Brazil, coming via Cape Town to Namibia through the port of Walvis Bay.

It was kept under surveillance by port security, Nampol and Customs and Excise, when they received an international tip-off about the large consignment of cocaine that was destined for Walvis Bay.

Both suspects denied during their court hearing earlier this year, that they had ordered the cocaine.

Regardless of that, the state from the start, strongly opposed bail due to the seriousness and strength of the case, risk of absconding if granted bail, interfering with investigation as well as public

interest.

2018-12-03 09:19:25 30 days ago