N$25 million hotel opens at Walvis Bay

WALVIS BAY – A N$25 million hotel, christened Blue Whale Boutique, officially opened its doors in ‘millionaire’s lane’ at Walvis Bay on Monday.

The posh hotel that is equipped with 19 rooms, a swimming pool and restaurant and bar facilities is the latest addition to the town’s growing hospitality and tourism industry.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Walvis Bay mayor Immanuel Wilfred said the hotel’s opening is testimony that the tourism industry is indeed booming and that Walvis Bay is rapidly becoming a destination of choice for local and foreign investors.

“During the past couple of years we have witnessed Walvis Bay receiving various investments that have definitely put the town in a class of its own in terms of its economic contribution to Namibia’s gross domestic product . We welcome any type of investments,” Wilfred said.

He added that investments such as the hotel not only create jobs but also opportunities for local businesses to supply products and services.

He appealed to the hotel management to source some of their supplies, be it in the form of products or services, from the local business sector.

He added that the hotel’s establishment comes at a time when the economy is facing hard times and jobs are hard to come by.

Naturally, he said, employment creation stimulates economic growth and creates a sustainable income for the foreseeable future for residents.

“I want to encourage sound employee relations in order to maintain employee satisfaction which will result in excellent customer service. Customer service is the backbone of the hospitality industry. To those that are now employed here, I urge you to hold the Namibian flag high by doing what we are best known for, showing friendliness and kindness to visitors at all times,” Wilfred added.



