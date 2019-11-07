Nakathila ready to stop Pambeni in his tracks… sets sights on world title shot Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s boxing sensation Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila vowed nothing will stand in the way of his dreams of getting a shot at the world title, not even Zimbabwean boxer Peter Pambeni who faces the Namibian this month.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference in the capital, where the “Champions in Action” boxing bonanza which is scheduled for 23 November was officially launched, a confident Nakathila said he is excited and equally ready to fight Pambeni in the main fight of the evening.

Nakathila and Pambeni will headline the boxing bonanza when they square off for the WBO Global junior lightweight title at the Windhoek Country Club, which will also see the likes of Harry Simon Junior, Charles Shimina, Paulus “John John” Paulus and Philipus Nghitumbwa among others in action.

“I am happy for the fight, I was training before the fight was announced and after it was announced, I was then motivated to train even harder. I’m very ready for the fight and I have watched him (Pambeni) fight,” said Nakathila, who promised to put an end to Pambeni’s perfect winning record on Namibian soil as the Zimbabwean has never lost a fight in Namibia.

“It will be my last fight of the year and I want to make sure my record remains clean. But as for him (Pambeni), I will make sure that his record of winning fights in Namibia come to an end on fight night,” Nakathila cautioned.

Top local boxing promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, who is also Nakathila’s handler, said the fight between Pambeni and “Low Key” is a highly rated bout as a lot will be at stake.

“The bout is a WBO Global junior lightweight title fight, which is a highly rated match. It won’t be a walk in the park for Nakathila, who is ranked No. 3 by the WBO, it’s going to be a tough one for him as Pambeni is an experienced fighter with a good record against Namibian boxers. A win for Nakathila will see him climb in the rankings possibly to number one and that will put him in a good position for a world title shot in the near future. It is good news for the country as we don’t have a world champion at the moment,” explained Tobias.

Nakathila boasts a record of 18 wins and one loss from 19 fights in the paid ranks, while his experienced Zimbabwean opponent Pambeni holds a record of 17 wins, three losses and three draws from 23 fights and will be expected to give the Namibian some serious competition.

In the undercard fights, Simon Junior will be in action against Zimbabwe’s Limbani Chikapa in an 8-round junior welterweight fight, while Shimina will battle it out with Thembani Mhlangu also from Zimbabwe over eight rounds in a junior middleweight bout.

Meanwhile, Paulus will also square off against another Zimbabwean fighter Enok Musambudzi over eight rounds in a middleweight fight, while Nghitumbwa will stretch it out over six rounds of action in the super bantamweight division against Zimbabwe’s Wiseman Tshuma.



2019-11-07 08:08:34 | 4 hours ago