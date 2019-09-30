Nakayale trains 129 apprentices

ONGWEDIVA - The Nakayale Vocational Training Centre late last week conferred certificates to 129 trainees from various trades in Outapi.

Officiating at the event, the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi said the graduating number signifies growth at Nakayale which opened its centre with 40 trainees and five trainers in hospitality and tourism and administration in 2011.

Today Nakayale has a trainee population of 293.

“The introduction of additional courses has grown the intake and the centre continues to excel in more ways than one, which is a clear sign of growth and an indicator that Nakayale VTC is indeed providing a stimulating and quality training environment in producing skilled and competent tradespeople,” noted the higher education minister.

She said government in the past few years has prioritised the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector.

She said the rationale to prioritise and invest in the programme offered at vocational centres is strong and convincing and stems from the recognition of the sector as a source of skills, knowledge and technology needed to drive the productivity in knowledge-based societies for the 21st century.

In addition, she said TVET is accorded a high premium because of its potential to equip citizens with job work-ready skills and its potential to deal with the global challenges of youth employability and unemployment.

Also speaking at the event the governor of Omusati Region, Erginus Endjala, said Nakayale despite its challenges is targeting to introduce other courses such as road construction and maintenance, IT and wholesale and retail which are envisaged to commence next year.

The governor said that Nakayale continues to experience worrisome challenges such as the lack of accommodation for trainees.

“Nakayale does not have accommodation for trainees that are being admitted more especially from far regions and towns,” said Endjala.

