Namandje aids former school

OMUTHIYA – Prominent lawyer Sisa Namandje has chipped in to assist his former school, Uukule Secondary School, whose infrastructure is in a dilapidated state. Namandje has pledged N$10 000 towards refurbishment of the school.

In addition, he will be hosting a fundraising event this Friday at Onyaanya Guesthouse, and has called on former learners of Uukule to come on board so that they can raise enough funds that can be used to make significant improvements to the school.

School board chairperson Martin Olembe Antindi remarked: “The school has been doing well academically, having been obtaining 100 percent pass rate in the National Junior Secondary Certificate examination results, since 2013. In addition to this the school also managed to send a lot of its products to tertiary institutions, who have now become prominent people in society. We therefore believe these people have the means to assist so that the younger and upcoming generations can have a solid ground to prosper.”

Antindi said the school was built in the 1990s, and since then no proper renovations have been effected at the school, which has put much pressure on the infrastructure, leading to dilapidation that is not conducive for learning.

“Upon realising the bad state of the infrastructure, Namandje selflessly pledged to take the lead to see to it that the school is properly renovated and taken care of, hence his first step was to suggest a school fundraising. We are humbled by his generous gesture, which he has proven by assisting other schools within the region,” he said.

2019-07-11 08:26:18 5 hours ago