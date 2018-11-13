NAMBTS awards Bank Windhoek six years in a row

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek received the Gold award as the best Corporate Clinic in Namibia for the sixth consecutive year at a Namibia Blood Transfusion Services (NAMBTS) Annual General Meeting (AGM) hosted last week in Windhoek. The Bank’s Wellness Consultant, Marjolize Scholtz, was acknowledged as the Top Clinic Contact, also for the sixth year running.

Bank Windhoek received the awards due to its advocacy for blood donations. On a yearly basis, the Bank continuously encourages its employees and customers to see the lasting impact they have on their own lives and those around them by donating blood.

Scholtz, who accepted the awards at NAMBTS’ AGM, thanked the organisation for the recognition and was quick to point out that the Bank will continue to drive the awareness of blood donations in the country. “We still aim to save 1000 lives this year at our upcoming Windhoek clinics,” she said.

At the Bank’s third round of blood donation clinics hosted in Windhoek last month, a total of 92 Bank Windhoek employees and customers donated blood to bring the overall number to 244 thus far. As a result, these donations can potentially save 732 lives, which is a positive step to address the country’s dire need for, donated blood. At present, less than one percent of Namibians donate blood. If this number increases to two percent, then the blood supply will be enough for the country.

A recent NAMBTS report indicated that on average, most donors donate once or twice a year and if this is increased to six times, NAMBTS would have no blood shortages. On a monthly basis, Namibia requires more than 2 800 units of blood. Today, there are just over 22 794 voluntary donors. In 2017, the Blood Service collected 34 210 lifesaving donations. Donating blood can mean the difference between life and death.

The next Bank Windhoek blood donation clinics are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 5 and Thursday, 6 December 2018 at the Bank’s Main and Property Finance Branches in Windhoek. Individuals are welcome to donate at these clinics or can contact the NAMBTS centres in Windhoek and Swakopmund. Mobile clinics are similarly held throughout the country.

2018-11-13 10:01:44 1 months ago