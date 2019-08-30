!Nami#Nüs empowers unemployed youth

Steven Klukowski

LÜDERITZ - !Nami#Nüs Constituency office recently nominated 30 unemployed youths and previous offenders for a basic safety and familiarisation course at the Namibian Maritime and Fisheries Institute in Lüderitz in the //Kharas Region.

!Nami#Nüs Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz reminded the youth to grab this opportunity with both hands and make the best of it. “Approach this training with the discipline it requires by being punctual during sessions and participate in deliberations,” he cautioned them.

The constituency councillor then advised the group to be prepared to start at the bottom if they are to be possibly considered for future job opportunities after completion of the training.

“Although all of you want to work on fishing boats, you should grab opportunities that might exist at factories in order to upgrade and prove yourself for promotion to the boats,” he stated.

The trainees however raised concern that although they attended several courses, they are still left out in the job market and probed Scholtz on how best his office can assist them in this regard.

They further complained there are not enough employment opportunities in Lüderitz to cater for all of them and that employers in addition only take relatives and friends for jobs. Responding to their concerns, the regional councillor concurs that training certificates should indeed not only end up in frames on walls, for if it is the case it is a waste of money.

“My office will however provide you with recommendation letters for future employment opportunities,” Scholtz promised. In addition to the unemployed youth, the group also consist of previous offenders as part of the Namibian Correctional Services responsibility to ensure a smooth transition of these offenders back into society. The group will be trained during three-weeklong sessions while modules of first -aid, fire fighting and survival at sea will be offered during the training. It will be funded by the !Nami#Nüs Constituency office using five percent of their constituency funds.

