Namib Mills’ donation cheers up DAPP agriculture students

WINDHOEK - Namib Mills recently donated 210 kilogrammes of Namib Mill pasta, maize meal and rice products to students studying at the DAPP Vocational Training School (DAPP VTS) near Outapi in the Omusati Region.

DAPP VTS is piloting a course in Agriculture and when the students needed to go for a practice for three weeks to a large farm producing both livestock and vegetable, some support was needed to secure meals away from their home school. The food donation served as a much needed aid in reducing the students’ monthly food budget.

“I am very grateful to Namib Mills that they could assist us so we could spend a good time learning a lot of new farming skills at the farm,” says Aune Amunyela, a second year student at the vocational training school. Amunyela is not alone in her sentiments with the majority of the students echoing the same sentiments.

The course in Agriculture offered at DAPP VTS is accredited by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) at level 2 & 3. The comprehensive unit standards that form part of the curriculum require a lot of hands on experience and some theoretical understanding of basic farming methods. While the course is aimed at training the students for Namibia’s agricultural sector, it also strives to equip the students with entrepreneurial skills that can help them to farm on their own or improve their communal farming needs. DAPP VTS was inaugurated by Dr Sam Nujoma in 1992 and is always looking for donors to fund its educational activities for its over 200 students. To find out more, kindly visit them on www.dapp-namibia.org.

2018-11-06 10:23:11 1 months ago