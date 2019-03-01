Namibia and Ghana sign port, education agreements

WINDHOEK – The recent Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation between Namibia and Ghana saw the two countries sign two agreements set to boost and strengthen their bilateral and trade relations.

Despite the fact that Namibia and Ghana were set to negotiate 14 agreements during the just-ended third session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in Windhoek, they only managed to conclude and sign two agreements.

These two agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are on ports and harbours as well as on higher education.

There has been good progress recorded between Namibia and Ghana in their bilateral cooperation.

During the two-day opening session on Tuesday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said 14 agreements were to be negotiated during the meeting and would cover a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, mines and energy, education, health, trade and investment, environment and tourism, transport and communication, science and technology, maritime affairs, fisheries and aquaculture, sports and youth development.

However, they only managed to conclude and sign two agreements to ensure mutual benefit for the people.

On Wednesday during the closing session of the Joint Permanent Commission, International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Christine //Hoebes confirmed the signed agreements

“We have reached the conclusion of yet another Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation between Namibia and Ghana. The regularity and consistency in convening these deliberations are a testimony to the strength and depth of our relations. The fruit of our labour culminated in the signing of two agreements, which will serve to strengthen our relations,” she said.

//Hoebes is hopeful these agreements will be implemented in the shortest possible time, saying the true value of their labour lies in the ability to make a difference to the lives of the people who have placed them in the positions they occupy and honour them with a sacred trust of responsibility and accountability.

She underscored and highlighted the need to fast-track the finalisation and signing of outstanding agreements and MoUs, which were recently exchanged between various stakeholders, in order to enable the two nations to proceed to the next stage, which is the implementation of all that they have agreed to.

//Hoebes noted that the challenges facing them include alleviating poverty and underdevelopment, and building a better life for the people, especially the poor.

She said the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation has formulated various responses to the developmental challenges that Namibia and Ghana face.

“We had some stimulating brainstorming sessions. The views and proposals that emerged have illuminated our way to arrive at concrete and achievable strategies and conclusions. It is time to turn our cooperation into potent instruments of development and progress in our countries,” she said.

Additionally, she said they have agreed that the two governments have a responsibility to redouble their efforts to promote closer cooperation in areas that they have identified as critical.

She added that they have also agreed to enhance coordination between the various line ministries of the two countries to ensure full implementation of the agreed minutes.

She urged delegates to contribute to the dynamism and vitality in the period leading up to the next Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in Accra in 2021.

Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Charles Owiredu said that over the past three days the two governments have had the opportunity to discuss cooperation arrangements within two working committees, namely, economic and social committees.

He noted that although 12 MoUs have not been signed, they have nonetheless forged a common ground in most areas. Hence, he says, it is his fervent hope that the two sides will keep working after this session to conclude the outstanding agreements.





