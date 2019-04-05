Namibia beats Senegal to reach U/20 Africa Gold Cup final

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s U/20 rugby team yesterday displayed supreme determination and sheer perfection in dismantling Senegal 45-12 on their way to book a place in the final of the 2019 Rugby Africa U/20 Barthes Trophy.

Namibia opened the day’s proceedings with a clash against Senegal in Nairobi, Kenya where the Namibians prove their superiority beating Senegal 45-12, having lead 19-7 at halftime.

With the victory, Namibia – who won the U/20 Barthés Trophy in 2017 - reached the final where they face Kenya on Sunday. Kenya demolished Tunisia 73-0 in the day’s other encounter to reach the final.

The U/20 Barthés Trophy is the only Rugby Africa junior tournament, which sees 12 teams compete in various pools. The tournament is composed of three ranking-based groups in which each team plays two matches.



