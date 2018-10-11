Namibia to face Black Stars of Ghana in Dr Hage Geingob Cup

WINDHOEK – The fifth edition of the annual Dr Hage Geingob Cup, which was officially launched in Windhoek yesterday, will this year see the Brave Warriors taking on the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2018 instalment of the prestigious event.

This year’s event takes place on the Saturday of 24 November at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura, where the Brave Warriors will defend the trophy on home soil against the West African giants.

A mouth-watering lineup of some of the country’s top artists will also grace the event with top performances that will keep spectators entertained throughout the day’s proceedings, with King Tee Dee, Tate Buti, Gazza, Teqla, Exit and Female Donkey leading the roster.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Ian Stevenson, Global Sponsorship & Events Manager at Namibia Breweries Ltd, said: “Apart from NBL’s passion for sport and its commitment in contributing to uplifting sports in the country, we are also very passionate about the O&L Group’s purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. This is evident by the strong presence of NBL brands in local communities, and in activities and programs that aim to uplift the lives of our communities. Supporting local sports is also our way of bringing this purpose to life in the lives of our great sportsmen and women.”

On his part, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said: “MTC takes unyielding pride and joy in supporting sports development. Our sponsorship is testimony to how passionate we are towards the Namibian people, in particular their love for football, as the number one sport in the country. We are proud to partner with the Dr Hage Geingob Cup because of the association it has with this great leader, who is not only a man of stature and our President, but whose love and passion for soccer and the country as a whole is no secret to this nation.”

Other sponsors of the event apart from Tafel Lager/NBL and MTC who are the main sponsors, include NWR, Air Namibia and Huawei.

Tickets will cost N$30 and will be available at all Computicket outlets and at NFA’s Football House in Katutura as from 24 November. The first 5 000 people through the gate will receive free complimentary T-shirts and caps.

