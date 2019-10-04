Namibian boy singing along to Jaliza’s Ti Tsatara

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- They say music is universal, indeed it is. This week’s top trending clip proves it as an unnamed Namibian boy sings Jaliza’s Ti ‘Tsatara song’. What stunned majority of those viewing the 30-second clip is that the boy is white, as in a Namibian of caucasian descent.

The clip was uploaded by Eks L Vouqs on Facebook on September 27, 2019, and has been shared over 700 times, comments have almost reached 60 with more than 200 reactions, only on Facebook. It has received many praises for the way the singer eloquently pronounces those khoekhoegowab phrases that are difficult to non-speakers. The original song was music video was uploaded on YouTube on May 7, 2019 by TS Media and so far it has more than 350 000 views Some comments range from Olichen Endjere who says Bravo it’s now their time to talk khoekhoegowab....Ons het ook gesukkel met hulle se Afrikaans. (We struggled with their Afrikaans).

Mireille Bertha Gaingos Ailie Nelao said this boy deserves to go with me next weekend to Hentiesbay for Councillor Skinny tournament so he can go sing for us later at the show,I will sponsor him...dis pragtig mahn. The nanny must have been a Damara.

A popular comment usually made when such content pops up on social media is He/she can keep the land/farm. Entertainment Now! agrees, he can keep the land.

If you haven’t seen it, check out Eks L Vouqs on Facebook.

