Namibians protest in solidarity with Venezuela

WINDHOEK – Over 50 protesters yesterday gathered in front of the U.S Embassy in Windhoek, condemning the US intervention in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Last week, opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s interim president, and quickly won the support of the US, the UK, Canada and some Latin American countries, who issued strong public statements recognising his authority.

Countries such as Russia, China, Cuba, Mexico, Uruguay, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Nicaragua, Bolivia, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have recognised Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate President of Venezuela after the presidential elections late last year.

Participants mostly members of the Namibia-Cuba Friendship Association and the Namibian students who studied in Venezuela chanted “Stop the coup, it is undemocratic and inhuman”.

Speaking on behalf of the Namibia-Cuba Friendship Association yesterday, Cecilia Muzile said Nicolas Maduro was legitimately elected as President of Venezuela hence the recognition of Juan Guaido leader of the opposition group as president by the US, is an attempt to subvert the constitutional order of the country.

“We strongly denounce the act of aggression of US imperialist on Venezuela and so many attempt to destabilse that country because they want to control its natural resources,” she said.

“Yesterday was Iraq then Libya and today is Venezuela. The question is who is next to be invaded because of natural resources, “she added.

She call on all peace loving people of the world to stand in solidarity with the Bolivarian people of Venezuela in their struggle to defend their sovereignty and natural resources.

“Let’s all stand together as one.”

Elia Amutenya Asino of Foundation of Gran Muriscal de Ayacucho said the foundation reject economic blockade and the military treat that the US declared to the government of the Venezuela.

“Venezuela is the example for this 21st century in the world, the people who claimed to be free and sovereign, defending their self-determination, therefore the democratic victory of their internal organisations make them one of the first truly democratic country worldwide,” he said.

He called on the international community to fulfill its duty with the dialogue and respect the sovereign democracy of the people of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Namibia through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Tuesday added her voice to growing international concern over the political crisis in Venezuela, calling on the international community to allow the Venezuelans to resolve their internal issues in an amicable and peaceful manner.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the international community should allow the people of Venezuela to resolve their internal issues within the confines of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“Namibia has been following with great concern the political developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The concern is that the political developments are arising from the unwarranted interference in the domestic affairs of Venezuela by foreign powers,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a media statement.

She said Namibia has further noted that the elections were conducted in accordance with the domestic laws of Venezuela without any external interference.

“The domestic electoral laws of Venezuela provides mechanisms in which electoral disputes are to be addressed,” she said.



2019-01-31 08:56:22 2 months ago