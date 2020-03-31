Namibia’s biomass industry steps up

Preparations have kicked off for Namibia’s biggest biomass event of the year, with Standard Bank committing to be the main sponsor.

The “Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2020” will take place at Otjiwa Safari Lodge from 23 to 25 July this year.

This year, the event will span for three days, combining a research symposium, an industry conference and an expo for products, services and technology.

“One day is not enough – that is the feedback we got from visitors and exhibitors last year. This year, we are therefore adding dedicated research and industry days,” explained newly appointed CEO of the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), Progress Kashandula. “We expect 2020 to be a year for the industry to upscale substantially. As the Namibian biomass industry group, we want to provide a bigger forum for the amazing opportunities this industry offers for all Namibians and the country at large.” Consequently, the motto for this year’s fair is “Discovering a New Decade for Biomass”.

The event will kick-off with a research symposium on Thursday 23 July. A high level academic event with international and national speakers, the symposium will also be an opportunity to involve schools and learners in biomass related research.

The industry conference on Friday 24 July will combine a high-level session with industry insights on trends and markets. International and national experts will present and discuss topics such as biomass export and trade as well as projects and opportunities for biomass to power.

A spotlight will be on evolving value chains such as biochar and other high-value bush products as well as discussions on the development of the Namibian biomass industry.

Naturally, Namibia’s most successful biomass value chain, the charcoal sector, will feature prominently throughout the fair. “We are very much looking forward to engaging on all things regarding charcoal with a wide range of stakeholders,” says Michael Degé, manager of the Namibian Charcoal Association (NCA).

“Topics on our list include the place of retorts in the Namibian charcoal landscape, precision charcoal farming, accelerated FSC-managed farmland growth in Namibia, and bio-diversity for charcoal producers.”

Saturday 25 July is dedicated to technology, products and services. At the expo, visitors will enjoy demonstration of technology for biomass, including for harvesting, processing, production of animal feed and charcoal, biomass to power and more.

A wide range of service providers will exhibit. Last year, the expo attracted 120 exhibitors and more than 1,700 visitors. The organisers are positive that these numbers will be surpassed by far this year. Large crowds are expected at this family-friendly day.

Social events such as a networking dinner for biomass buyers and sellers and even a “concert in the bush” are also scheduled throughout the fair days. While accommodation at Otjiwa Safari Lodge is already booked for the days, on-site tented accommodation will be available. A range of accommodation options in Otjiwarongo is only a short drive away.

Event organisers point that more sponsoring opportunities are available and that a range of packages are offered that suit specific needs. Companies interested in sponsoring the event or exhibiting at the expo should contact Roelien Coffee at roelien@biomassfair.com.na for further information.

About the Biomass Fair 2020

The Biomass Fair 2020 is an event tailored to blossom biomass sector in Namibia and the region at large. This year’s event partners are the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA), De-bushing Advisory Service (DAS), University of Science and Technology (NUST), Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project (BCBU), Kickstart Namibia and Mikel-Jes Music Production. Gold, silver and bronze sponsoring packages are still available.

