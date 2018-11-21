Namibia’s Green clinches potential deals at AfricaCom Expo

CAPE TOWN – A Namibian corporate Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider, Green Enterprise Solutions, also known as Green, last week clinched significant potential deals at the just ended AfricaCom Expo held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This is according to the company’s Marketing and Communication Coordinator, Agnes Nyirenda.

AfricaCom is the biggest and most influential tech and telecoms event on the continent, and the only place to meet innovators driving Africa’s digital transformation.

The expo attracted over 400 exhibitors from across the continent showcasing technologies and solutions covering everything from 5G, AI, IoT, TV, Fintech and more.

Green Enterprise Solutions, which was attending the yearly event for the second time, was the only Namibian company with an exhibitor stand at this Pan-African event.

Nyirenda said Green, which has a vision guided by Namibia’s national development plans, namely Vision 2030, the National Development Plan (NDP) 5 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), showcased variety of products of mobile applications and they also had a Submer Smartpod on display.

She explained that the Submer Smartpod is a green (environmentally green) solution for datacenter cooling, where servers are cooled in a server rack filled with coolant instead of a specialised air-conditioned datacenter with raised flooring.

She said the costs are thus substantial as the unit can basically be housed anywhere, whereas costs are also saved on the air conditioner installation, maintenance & monthly electrical bill as the Submer smartpod uses only a fraction of the electrical usage.

“It also increases performance of servers, as the servers run cooler. It reduces server maintenance costs as there are fewer moving parts and the servers are now less susceptible to dust as it is submersed in the coolant,” she explained.

The units, she said, can be placed closer to one another as opposed to regular server racks as no airflow is now required, saving up to 20 percent of space in a datacenter and 50 percent of electrical costs.

“This unit was the first one in Africa, so the design is still very new/revolutionary. It has space for a PDU and simplifies cable management as there is also a built in brush panel,” she said.

2018-11-21 09:39:19 1 months ago