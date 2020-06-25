Namibia’s roads still the best on the continent Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

×

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed its continued recognition for having the best road infrastructure on the African continent. This is according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road Infrastructure Report for 2019.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Namibia maintains top position in the rankings of good quality road infrastructure in Africa, outperforming competitors such as South Africa, Rwanda and many others.

Namibia’s score went up to 5.30 from the previous score of 5.10 in 2018, putting Namibia in the same category with countries such as Finland, Germany, Malaysia and Sweden. Namibia’s overall global ranking has also moved up to number 21, a major move from the 28th spot the country occupied in 2018. “The improvement in points and ranking can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the continued maintenance of our existing roads, completion of new roads and the current ongoing construction of major capital projects such as the Windhoek-Okahandja road, Windhoek-Hosea Kutako Airport road, Swakop-Henties Bay road project and Swakop-Walvis Bay road, just to mention a few”, Conrad Mutonga Lutombi, CEO of RA proudly stated.

Since the establishment of the Roads Authority 20 years ago, the entity has continued to fulfil its mandate of managing a safe and efficient national road network in line with the country’s national goals, Mr Lutombi noted. “With the continued support of financial resources from our Government and other funders, it is our wish to emulate top performing countries such as Singapore that has remained at the top of the ranks since 2018”, Lutombi concluded.

The results on country rankings of the quality of road infrastructure were released via the WEF’s Global Competitiveness Report for 2018/19. The Global Competitive Report index tracks the performance of approximately 141 countries on 12 pillars of competitiveness, including the quality of Road Infrastructure Development.

2020-06-25 08:35:38 | 4 days ago