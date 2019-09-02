Namibia’s Rugby World Cup squad to be announced today

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The final 31-man squad to represent Namibia at this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan will be announced today, Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) president Corrie Mensah told New Era Sport on Saturday.

Namibia is drawn in Pool B of the 2019 World Cup, which also features defending champions New Zealand, neighbours South Africa, Italy and Canada.

Speaking to this publication on the side lines of Namibia’s 28-22 win over Southern Kings during Saturday’s World Cup friendly at the Hage Geingob Stadium, Mensah said he expects the final 31-man squad that will represent the country’s at this month’s World Cup to be announced today.

After the announcement of the final World Cup group, the Welwitschias will then travel to the coastal town of Walvis Bay where they will again engage the Southern Kings for their second pre-World Cup friendly.

This year’s World Cup kicks off on the 20th of this month in Japan, with Namibia facing Italy on 20 September in their opening match, before taking neighbours South Africa on 28 September and then reigning world champions New Zealand on 6 October. Namibia’s last group match will be against Canada on 13 October.

