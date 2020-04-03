Namport donates equipment to field hospital Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

WALVIS BAY – Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) heeded government’s call to combat the spreading of Covid-19 by donating medical supplies to the containerised field hospital that is currently under construction at the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

The supplies worth N$105 000 were handed over yesterday to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. It include protective gear and cleaning materials

The hospital itself is an initiative by the Welwitschia Private Hospital and the local business fraternity, established to assist government to fight Covid-19.

Chief executive officer of the Welwitschia Private Hospital Matias Braune oversees the project that is expected to be completed by next week.

Speaking at the handover yesterday, acting chief executive officer of Namport, Kavin Harry said Namport supports government’s efforts and saw the need to contribute.

“We have thus taken heed of these calls by our national and regional leadership to come forth and play our part towards addressing this pandemic,” Harry said. .

He added that Namport through the Namport Social Investment Fund, also donated 20 mobile toilets valued at N$74 520 to be used by the residents of the Twaloloka informal settlement during the lockdown period.

“We will continue to monitor the requirements throughout the progression of the pandemic and within our means, do our best to continue to contribute towards the national efforts to combat Covid-19 virus. Sanitation has become a critical issue in the fight against this deadly virus. I therefore encourage the community of Twaloloka to uphold the highest standard of hygiene to prevent further spread of any communicable diseases,” Harry said.

He also appealed to the residents to comply with all the set national guidelines and regulations for the 21 day lock down period.

“ Let’s stay at home and practice social distancing,” he said.

-edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-04-03 10:35:53 | 10 hours ago