Nantu elects new Oshikoto regional leadership

OMUTHIYA – The Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) in Oshikoto Region has elected its new leadership to steer the regional executive committee for the next four years.

Nominations of delegates to attend the national conference to be held in Katima Mulilo, Zambezi, in August, will be conducted at a later stage, the union said.

The leadership was elected during the 11th Nantu regional conference held on Thursday at its newly constructed office in Omuthiya. A total of 99 delegates attended the event where Thomas Niilonga was re-elected as regional chairperson as well as his deputy David Iyambo.

Hosian Hitanwa retained his position as treasurer. New members include Lizazi Jennifer, Frieda Ndjambula, Andreas Samende and Isai David who replaces his deputy Nehoya Wilhemina as secretary.

“We did not nominate any delegates at this moment, as we normally wait for a quarter from the headquarter indicating how many people are needed to attend, that’s when will select candidates to attend the national congress,” stressed Niilonga, who declared the elections as free and fair.

“I therefore want to urge my team and members to remain intact and united in the region. Our duty is to do more recruitment of members, those that are benefiting on behalf of others,” he added.

According to Niilonga, Nantu has 1421 as per last year statistics. There are 2400 teachers in Oshikoto. “Last year alone, we had recruited 219 members, this was an aggressive move as it has not been done before. Mostly we recruit 100 and below. This was a significant achievement for the leadership and we aim to reach a recruitment target of 90 percent in the region,” he stated.

On his part, Iyambo had advised delegates to nominate and elect capable leaders into positions, as if not done wisely could have repercussion for next years to come. “It all begins here, lets vote wisely so that we can continue to keep and uphold Nantu’s status as only superior bargaining unit for the teachers’ wellbeing in the country,” said Iyambo.

Iyambo shared similar sentiments saying, “we have free riders in our school that are collectively benefitting through our endeavours as a union. Therefore as we head back to our destinations lets mobilise such people to join for the benefit of all of us.”

He said making reference to the new office which was built through members’ contributions.

“If you still recall during our conference four years ago, it was resolved that we should built and office. We then requested for a contribution of N$20 from members, and today here we are in this building reaping the benefit of your contribution. Therefore it is a pity to note that some of the members still do not know the work of Nantu and how its structures function,” stressed Iyambo, a principal at Amakali combined school.

