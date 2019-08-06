Nation exhorted to tackle human trafficking

ONGWEDIVA - The Deputy of Justice Lidwina Shapwa has appealed to the nation to join hands and work together to bring transactional trafficking networks to justice and to ensure that victims of such crimes are protected.

“Let us all assist our government to ensure human traffickers do not carry on with their trafficking activities in our country and that victims find peace and justice here,” said Shapwa.

Shapwa spoke during the recent commemoration of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons at Otamanzi.

On Friday, the same event was commemorated in Oshana Region.

The day is marked under the theme ‘Human Trafficking Call to Action.’

Shapwa said the theme calls on all stakeholders to take action on human trafficking issues and ensure that proper assistance is rendered to victims of trafficking and they receive justice.

The day is used to educate the public on issues of human trafficking and to celebrate achievements of humanity.

Namibia has been celebrating this day since 2016 when the issues of trafficking in persons gained momentum.

She said trafficking in humans is becoming problematic, as it is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights.

She said trafficking in persons could be prevented by being vigilant and through awareness as well as acknowledging that trafficking in persons is real and happening in Namibia.

Shapwa said there is a need to educate the target audience and how trafficking in persons happens and how it can be nipped in the bud.

“This can be achieved by presenting concrete information and tools that can lead to appropriate responses to trafficking in person cases and assist in its prevention,” said the deputy minister.

Equally, another powerful tool would be to increase the public’s knowledge on trafficking in persons thereby preventing the public from falling prey to traffickers and encouraging them to report or refer potential cases to the law enforcement agencies.

