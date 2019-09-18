National Outdoor Hockey League enters second round

WINDHOEK - The Bank Windhoek National Outdoor Hockey League’s second round of fixtures in both the men and women divisions took place last week and over the weekend at the Windhoek High School (WHS) and the Windhoek Gymnasium hockey turfs in Windhoek. As it stands, Saints are still in the commanding lead in both divisions.

Men’s Premier League

On Friday, University of Namibia (Unam) faced Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club (WOBSC). The match ended in a deadlock at halftime. Midway into the third quarter, UNAM’s Delron Handura scored a breakaway field goal.

At the end of the same quarter, Unam was awarded with a penalty after an illegal tackle by a WOBSC’s defender. Handura slotted in from the spot to register his second goal of the match. WOBSC started to put pressure on UNAM’s defence from the first minute of the last quarter and was awarded with a goal by Dylan Finch.

In the last minute, Unam intercepted an attack from WOBSC and launched a counterattack, which resulted in goal scored by Gifana Seibeb. UNAM won the match 3:1. Newcomers X-Team from Walvis Bay, clashed with Wanderers on Saturday at WHS. Full of passion, X-Team started the encounter on a high note.

X-Team’s Diaz Visagie scored two goals in the first quarter. However, the game shifted in the second quarter and Wanderers took control of the tie. In the end, Wanderers walked away with a 7:2 victory.

Wanderers’ Jan-Izak de Villiers and Wayne Jeffrey scored two goals each, while Penda Namundjebo, Armando van Wyk and Herschelle van Schalkwyk, each scored a goal.

X-Team played their second encounter against Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS). The final score was 5:1 in favour of DTS as Jason Bolton scored a hat trick followed by JP Britz and Lenard Fick who scored a goal each. Vialli Visagie scored X-Team’s solitary goal.

On Sunday, X-Team took on Bank Windhoek’s National Outdoor Hockey League’s champions, Saints. The final score was 7:0 in favour of Saints. Fagan Hansen scored a hat trick, while Brendan Lensen, Neville Gora, Joseph van Niekerk and Josh van der Merwe, scored the rest.

Women’s Premier League

On Friday, Unam and WOBSC’s fixture ended in a 1-all stalemate. Unam’s Tsungai Chadzinya and WOBSC’s Danielle Labuschagne were the goal scorers on the day.

On Saturday, DTS and WOBSC met each other at the WHS turf. In a game which was evenly contested in the first half, WOBSC got the better of DTS in the second half and eventually won the game 2:0, as Elzanne McCullough and Jade Schumacher registered their names on the score sheet.

Saints played Wanderers whom they outplayed throughout the match. Saints’ speedy play saw it score eight goals: Tara Myburgh, four; Azaylee Philander, two and Danja Meyer and Gina Olles scoring a single goal each. Wanderers’ Bianca Muller managed to score two goals, which brought the final score at 8:2.

Action in the National Outdoor League continues this week and with more exciting matches scheduled for this coming Saturday at the same venues in Windhoek.



2019-09-18 07:26:43 9 hours ago