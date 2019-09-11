National Outdoor Hockey League resumes

WINDHOEK - The first Premier League games for both men and women in the 2019 Bank Windhoek National Outdoor Field Hockey League were played last week and over the weekend at the Windhoek High School (WHS) and the Windhoek Gymnasium hockey fields in Windhoek.

The fixtures saw current champions Saints sweep aside competitors in both the men and women’s divisions respectively.

Men’s Premier League

On Wednesday, Saints, locked horns with Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS). The match between the two teams started off on a high note but Saints managed to slice through DTS’ defence to lead 1:0 at half time, with a solitary goal from Cody van der Merwe, after he scored as a result of a short corner.

Saints continued to torment DTS’ defence which succumbed to pressure. This later resulted in a penalty for Saints early in the second half. Van der Merwe once again stepped up and slotted in from the penalty spot, which gave his team a decisive 2:0 lead.

However, DTS did not give up hope and continued to exert pressure on Saints. Their efforts resulted into Ivan Mendes-Semedo scoring for DTS. Saints responded by tightening up its defence which saw them win the match 2:1 in the end.

On Saturday at the WHS, Saints took on a refreshed University of Namibia (Unam) team. The encounter started off on a fast pace level with Saints having the upper hand in the first quarter. Saints’ Brandon Lensen scored in the opening minutes of the match.

As the game continued, Unam’s defence contained Saints pressure in the second quarter which kept the score line at 1:0 at half time in favour of Saints. Despite Unam’s aggressive second half display, the match ended with the same score line as in the first half.

Women’s Premier League

Saints played DTS on Wednesday evening in a slow-going encounter in the Women’s Premier League. As the game progressed, Saints dominated the proceedings and was rewarded by three goals in the first half. Azaylee Philander scored in the first quarter, while Jaime Gilles and Kerrin Gilles, scored the other two goals.

Saints kept the momentum in the third and fourth quarter by continuously attacking the circle of DTS. As a result, the inform Philander registered another two goals to seal her hat trick for her first game this season. The game ended in a 5:0 Saints’ triumph. The National Outdoor League action continues this week and with interesting matches also expected this coming Saturday.

