Nauseb appointed Warriors assistant coach Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

×

Namibian football great Robert Nauseb was yesterday officially confirmed as the new Brave Warriors assistant coach and will replace Woody Jacobs, who recently resigned from that position a few weeks ago.

During yesterday’s press conference at Football House in Katutura, where Warriors interim head coach Bobby Samaria announced a 35-member squad invited to attend a training camp in preparation for the upcoming Cosafa Cup and the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournaments, it was also announced by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) that Nauseb will be taking over from the departed Jacobs as new assistant coach to Samaria and the association believes his experience will come in handy in guiding the Warriors.

Welcoming his appointment, Nauseb said he was excited about it, and that it will serve as an opportunity for him to help coach Samaria and the national team – but more importantly, Nauseb said it is a great opportunity for him to learn more from Samaria and gain exposure of gaining a gaffer at national team level.

“The biggest target is to help the team do well, but the biggest challenge now is to get the players up to standard with their fitness. Our target is to do well in both competitions – that is the Cosafa Cup and Chan. But otherwise, it is a great opportunity and I’m going to give all my best,” said Nauseb, who thanked the NFA for the opportunity.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-09-22 09:49:31 | 3 hours ago