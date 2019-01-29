NCCI blast contractors for inflating tenders

SWAKOPMUND - The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Walvis Bay branch says contractors and engineers should also play their part to address the shortage of classrooms, instead of looting from government through inflated prices when awarded tenders.

Chairperson of NCCI, Walvis Bay branch, Johnny Doeseb who is also a prominent businessman made the remarks on NCCI when he handed over classrooms to three schools in Walvis Bay on Friday.

He raised his concern over the initial price of the classrooms.

The six classrooms were built at a cost of N$1.4 million after one of the bid documents quoted for N$4 million, however, after intense negotiations involving NCCI, the contractor and engineer, the amount was reduced to N$1.4 million.

Hence Doeseb said the construction of classrooms overall can be done on a much affordable rate if constructors and engineers do their part in terms of social responsibility, instead of overcharging government when they get tenders from what some individuals see as a cash-cow with infinite resources.

“Gone are the days that the private sector loot from the government. Instead of asking these ridiculous amounts, they should come to the table and help government to build more classrooms,” Doeseb said.

He added that donations or rather contributions such as this might look small but can make a huge difference in the life of the Namibian child. Noting that the private sector has a duty towards the Namibian child to create a conducive learning environment in which children’s education can prosper and be proud of.

“We can all decide if we want our children to blame us for not doing enough or we can decide if we want to be part of history for our positive contribution, because education remains a top priority as an educated nation will eventually lead to economic transformation,” he said.



2019-01-29 09:36:37 10 hours ago