Ndapanda's travel guide - Three Namibian landmarks that will take your breath away Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Sossusvlei (Deadvlei)

I have had the privilege of visiting the popular Deadvlei. I have dreamt about it for years! A dry pan in the middle of a desert? Who wouldn’t? It is majestic, beautiful, and ethereal!

The trees in Deadvlei are approximated to be over 900 years old.

Sossusvlei is home to some of the tallest and most beautiful dunes in the world. The contrasting beauty we sing about in our National Anthem? You will find exactly that in Sossusvlei.

Although not the easiest destination to get to, it definitely was worth it. Sunscreen, sufficient bottles of ice-cold water and a hat should make the journey much, much easier.



Fish River Canyon

The Fish River Canyon is the largest in Africa. It comes second only to the Grand Canyon (Arizona USA) in the world.

God created this wonder and looked at our country and said “Ahh. Yes! This is where I will place it!”

The canyon is about 27km wide and approximately 550m deep. It is over 500 million years old!

Now, for the adventurous folk, hiking the canyon is an option. The trail is about 86km, which is basically the distance between Tsumeb and Oshivelo of walking.

If you are like me and simply want to experience the beauty from a distance, there are many specials running right now that will make it possible.

Experience Namibia! It’s beautiful no other country matches up.



Kavango River

Now, I don’t swim (not by choice, I can’t do it) so when I say experience the Kavango River, I mean simply looking at it, listening to the waves and enjoying the reflection of the sun as the rays slowly disappear.

Namibia is home to some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world but you haven’t experienced a real sunset until you’ve been to the river.

The greenery of the Kavango region, the warmth of the people and the tranquility offered by the many stunning lodges in the area. It is pretty much heaven.

Should you want to experience any of these, do not hesitate to contact me.



Facebook: Ndapanda Haininga

Instagram: __ndapanda

Twitter: lahyahaininga

2020-06-26 11:37:22 | 2 days ago