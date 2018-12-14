New restaurant rivals any

Tuulikki Abraham

The Portuguese Fisherman Restaurant opened its doors over the weekend, will be offering quality food easily rivalling that of other restaurants around, and competitive prices.



To stave off hunger, there is a good selection of dishes on the menu; substantial portions at friendly prices. The Portuguese Fisherman Restaurant situated at Dias Street, is somewhat comfortable with a quiet and calm atmosphere and with relaxing surroundings with live acts putting it beyond fine dining



The Portuguese Fisherman Restaurant’s serves lunch and dinner daily. Make a stop there and experience it for yourself. During the official opening people served with seafood starter with crayfish, then main course and the dessert. Restaurant owner, Joe Fontes, opened it to serve Lüderitz community, visitors and tourists alike.



