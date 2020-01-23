NGO empowers pre-primary teachers Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Eleven pre-primary teachers from the //Kharas and Hardap regions attended a week long training in Lüderitz recently.

The event aims to plough back the knowledge gained to their learners for the betterment of community at large.

A non-government organisation Adonai Trust in collaboration with the ministry of education facilitated the intensive training programme called the ‘Meerkat’ Syllabus as a means to sharpen the skills of the teachers.

In his remarks during the certificate handing over ceremony !Nami#Nus constituency councillor Jan Scholtz emphasised that this training was of great value to the education system since the core values of society like fairness, citizenship, responsibility, integrity, care respect and trustworthiness have been stressed on during the facilitation process. “It was a matter of back to the basics to empower these teachers who have the responsibility to transform our kids into well-mannered, socially behaved future leaders,” said Scholtz.

The constituency councillor further reasoned that studies have proved that such trainings hold equal benefits for both teachers and learners. He then expressed hope that more pre-primary teachers will be included in the next round of training. Scholtz then thanked the Trust for making such a much-needed intervention a reality.

