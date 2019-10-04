‘Night of Prospects’ Boxing Bonanza tomorrow

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Local boxing fans will tomorrow be treated to some exciting boxing action when some of the country’s top boxing prospects take to the ring to strut their stuff as part of the eagerly awaited ‘Night of Prospects’ Boxing Bonanza at the NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek.

The will be staged and promoted under the combined tutelage of Kinda Boxing Promotions, AC Boxing Academy and Iron Lady Promotions, and will see an avalanche of Namibia’s upcoming pugilists offering scorching action in no less than eight bouts on the night.

Young boxing sensation Sacky Amutjaa will be the main act when he headlines the bonanza with a mega fight against Kapena Naijala in a super bantamweight 8-rounder, while Namibia’s 2016 Olympics and Commonwealth Games participant, flyweight boxer Matias Hamunyela, turns pro tomorrow against John Mukwendje over four rounds, while Mathew Nghikevali will also be in action in the flyweight category against Teodor Nuyoma.

Also fighting tomorrow night will be super welterweight boxer Shanika Alfeus who will take on Johannes Rwishi over six rounds, and Nangolo Flaim will battle it out against Samuel Kambuta in a bantamweight 6-rounder.

Johannes ‘Baluka’ Simon will be making his return to the ring tomorrow after a three-year hiatus when he takes on Immanuel Joseph over four rounds in the bantamweight division, while Tomas Ndeitunga squares off against Jonas Erastus in the flyweight division also over four rounds. Martin Mukungu will take to the ring to confront Sakaria Sheehama in the super bantamweight division over six rounds of what is expected to be an action-packed fight. Tickets cost N$100 for standard tickets and N$6 000 for VIP tickets at a table seating ten.

2019-10-04 09:13:10 3 hours ago