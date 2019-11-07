Nkurenkuru town council courts investors John Muyamba National Kavango East

NKURENKURU - The Nkurenkuru Council has invited potential investors, especially in the areas of housing and commercial property development, as well as the tourism and hospitality businesses to seriously consider investing in the town.

The town’s CEO, Petrus Sindimba, made the call during last week’s Kavango West Investment Conference held in Nkurenkuru.

“There is a need for investors to establish an agro-industry in addition to processing plants, and there are also opportunities for commercial properties, which are lacking in our town, along with housing developments; we are ready to venture into partnerships,” Sindimba said.

In his presentation, Sindimba, also noted that there was a need for a vocational training centre in Nkurenkuru.

“There is also a need for the establishment of factories and other industrial properties, as well as private hospitals and clinics,” he elaborated.

Nkurenkuru currently has a population of 15 000 inhabitants, and it has massive retail potential, according to its CEO.

The new town also lacks warehouses and business complexes to accommodate the high demand for office space required by various institutions, including ministries, and government agencies and offices.

“We want investors to establish a furniture manufacturing factory, wood processing plant, as well as an abattoir. There is also a need for private schools and tertiary institutions here,” he said.

The town boasts with two tertiary institutions: the International University of Management and Welwitchia Health Training Centre.

There is also a number of government institutions offering services to the locals.



