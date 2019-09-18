Nkurenkuru Town Council to repossess unpaid plots

Stefanus Nambara

NKURENKURU – The Nkurenkuru Town Council last week said it will repossess erven for which owners failed to pay.

Council listed 72 serviced general residential, residential and business erven from its two townships, Extension 1 and Nkurenkuru Proper, respectively.

The notice reads: “Nkurenkuru Town Council hereby informs all listed erf owners that council will repossess listed erven on the 27th of September 2019. Owning a property in a local authority area is subject to you purchasing the land and having a tittle deed (ownership).”

Listed erven owners are requested to pay off the erven or consult the town planning office on or before 27 of this month.

Failure to do so, council said, will result in the owners risking to lose their erven.

“This erven was provisionally allocated to you on condition that you pay your availability services as per our tariffs and subsequently buying it from the town council. Council has realised that you are not honouring this agreement,” the notice further reads.

Speaking to the council’s Chief Executive Officer Petrus Sindimba, he confirmed this decision taken by the council and said that some residents from the river-town were allocated the erven five years ago but still are failing to pay them off as more residents continue the fight of securing plots from the council.

“They never show their commitment, that’s why we have to put up a notice. We have given them up to the end of the month,” Sindimba said. “We want people to pay for their plots. If they are not yet ready, they can voluntarily return those plots to the council. When they are ready we’ll still give them plots,” he added.

He expressed with dismay that people are denying the town the development it deserves by holding on to serviced plots without paying for them, neither developing them.

