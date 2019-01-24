No arrest yet in Otjomuise taxi driver killing

WINDHOEK – No arrest has yet been made a month after a taxi driver was found dead and half-naked in Otjomuise, police say.

It is alleged the driver, Isaak Shimbwale Shilinge, 32, a resident of Otjomuise, must have been stoned or stabbed to death while parked in the car during the wee hours of December 8, along Matshitsi Road.

He was in a company of a woman who is his neighbour, New Era understands.

The unidentified woman escaped the scene during the attack and did not report the matter to the police. On the day of the attack, Shilinge and the woman reportedly left a bar in the morning around 04h00 drove and parked along Matshitsi Road.

The body of Shilinge, a father of five minor children, was only discovered on December 10, lying about a kilometre away from the vehicle by women who were fetching firewood in the area.

The deceased was found without his pants on. He initially wore a t-shirt and vest underneath. His boxer was later found on the front seat of the taxi.

According to a relative who spoke to New Era earlier, Shilinge must have been attacked while at the back seat of the car as it was stained with blood.

“There is no arrest made yet,” responded Khomas Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas when contacted for an update.

