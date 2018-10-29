NPL League kick-starts on 10 November

WINDHOEK – All 16 teams were present as the MTC Namibia Premier League [NPL] held its Board of Governors Meeting [BOG] and Ordinary Annual Congress at the Safari Hotel in Windhoek, on Saturday.

The gathering resolved to put in motion a significant number of resolutions, which they believe are ready for public consumption. Delegates welcomed and in the same token, ratified the three newly promoted teams to the country’s flagship football league.

The new entrants are; Julinho Sporting Football Club, Young Brazilians Football Club and Military School/ Okahandja United FC whereupon the trident was granted full membership.

Congress also approved the audited Annual Financial Statements of the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 football season and the budget of the 2018/2019 season while giving the nod to the 2018/2019 season of the MTC Premiership to commence on the weekend of 09 – 10 November 2018.

It was also resolved to convene an AGM Congress in January 2019 for the NPL to consider and endorse the appointment of auditors in accordance with the NPL Constitution.

The congress approved to do away with the much-despised fixture congesting double headers of the past format – making way for the single header fixture format for 2018/19 term.

It also approved the new Top 8 knockout cup with the sponsorship agreement between NPL and potential sponsors for the new cup competition to be officially unveiled on 15 November 2018.

The BOG endorsed Kadhila Amoomo, a legal practitioner as the league’s prosecutor in accordance with Article 56.1 of the NPL Constitution.

In the meantime, the Secretariat has been advised to refer the Young Chief FC protest against Young African to the prosecutor for investigation, determination and subsequently, possible action.

Several members were appointed and duly endorsed to standing committees in accordance with Article 41 of the NPL Constitution.

In conclusion, NPL expressed gratitude and appreciation towards MTC and FNB for their uncompromising support, the League received from them during the past season.

