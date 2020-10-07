NSSU, NamScore equip teachers with sports training Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

×

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) in collaboration with NamScore Sports Consultancy have embarked on a mission of equipping school teachers from all over the country with basic and advanced sports training.

This will help them with the management and development of sports at schools.

NSSU and NamScore are rolling out workshops in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the main aim of the workshops are to provide professional sports education training.

The workshops are targeting to fully equip teachers with basic knowledge and skills on how to run sports in schools, which includes all necessary marketing skills and strategies on how teachers can secure sponsorship at the school level.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, NSSU national coordinator Solly Duiker said that the initiative is to empower teachers with skills to run sports at the school level and how to market and come up with a budget.

He also added that the initiative will be held annually and targets to upskill all teachers across the country, which he says will at least equip a total of 250 teachers countrywide at the end of next year.

“The initiative aims to empower teachers on how to run school sports, which include teaching them how to market the product and how they can come up with their school sports budget. The course also communicates on various ways that schools can get sponsorships. We started the workshop in Windhoek where we had various teachers attending and top sport lectures from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), who also shared important knowledge at the workshop. So, for now we are targeting to empower all teachers across the country. Next week we will be in Omusati region,” said

Duiker.

NamScore Sports Consultancy’s chairman Ndeulipulwa Hamutumwa said that the initiative is very vital in capacitating teachers and administrators running school sports with necessary sport marketing skills that will assist them in the long run.

“ This is very important because if we want to groom more athletes who can compete at major international events, we need to start here at the school level.

The foundation of any sports nation starts at the school level that’s when we can have athletes who are flourishing all over the world because it’s the only place where talent can be identified at an early stage,” explained Hamutumwa.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na



2020-10-07 09:24:06 | 4 hours ago