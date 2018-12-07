NUNW water cut off over N$35 000 debt

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - The City of Windhoek (CoW) has disconnected water at the country’s largest trade union federation, National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), due to an outstanding bill of N$35 000.

This was confirmed by NUNW vice-president Albert Liswaniso who on Wednesday said he was aware of the situation as he was briefed.

In October it was reported workers of the Swapo- affiliated federation faced uncertainty due to the federation’s delicate financial situation.

Also, aggrieved workers petitioned the Labour Commissioner Henri Kassen, saying their livelihoods have been negatively affected because of delayed salaries every month by NUNW, resulting in them having to fork out extra bank charges in penalties for defaulting on debit orders.

Workers raised various concerns ranging from the termination of their medical aid; pension fund being in arrears of three months, Inland Revenue tax outstanding for a year and half, water and electricity disconnected and social security in arrears for six months.

When contacted for comment at the time, NUNW Secretary General, Job Muniaro said the dire financial situation of NUNW was not a secret.

“It is not a secret that the federation just like many other organisations face financial difficulties,” said Muniaro at the time.

NUNW currently receives ten percent of the income from its ten affiliates. The financial woes at the country largest federation is because some affiliates not paying their affiliation fees.

Furthermore, the federation also receives dividends from its business arm Labour Investment Holdings (LIH).

The federation currently employs 12 full-time workers.

Meanwhile other outstanding NUNW debts includes its Keetmanshoop office which stands at N$194 000, one of N$ 11 000 at its Tsumeb office and N$28 000 at its Swakopmund office.

