NWR looks to Ghana to boost local tourism

WINDHOEK - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently returned from marketing and networking session in Ghana, aimed at luring Ghanaian visitors to their resorts. The event took place on November 30, 2018 in conjunction with Air Namibia’s local representative who gave attendees the benefits of flying with Air Namibia.

The networking session came on the backdrop of the Namibian delegation that visited Ghana from October 14 to 21, 2018, led by the Ministry of Works and Transport Permanent Secretary, Willem Goeiemann. During that visit, NWR was able to create links with Ghanaian tour operators and corporate companies that showed great interest in visiting its establishments.

“We, therefore, saw an opportunity to further cement our place within the Ghanaian market by hosting a session aimed at captains of industry and social media influencers. During our networking session, we shared packages that we had specifically created for the Ghanaian market. Many of the guests loved the fact that Namibia has so much to offer,” said Esther Ndilula, NWR’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) and Tour Planning Manager.

At the event, former Ghanaian Ambassador to Namibia, Ambassador Abdul-Rahman Haruna Attah, gave a fantastic account of his time in Namibia. With great joy and excitement, he highlighted the unique aspects that Namibia has to offer and the contrasting views that any Ghanaian visiting would experience. “Namibia is one of the three countries I love the most in the world. It is beautiful and spotless and offers visitors so much to see and do. Therefore, such an event is testimony that NWR sees great potential within the Ghanaian market and would like for us to make use of it,” said Ambassador Attah.

With Air Namibia having four direct flights between Ghana and Namibia with a brief stopover in Lagos, Nigeria, Ghanaians have nothing standing in their way in making Namibia their preferred holiday destination. Acquiring a visa to Namibia can be done at the Namibian High Commission in Accra.

