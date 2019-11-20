NWR upgrades camping facilities at Mile 108 Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - The festive season is upon us, and several people are looking forward to an adventurous camping holiday alongside Namibia’s coastline. Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is therefore pleased to inform holidaymakers that it has done significant upgrades to its camping sites at Mile 108 and reduced its camping fees to allow more travellers to enjoy a camping holiday.

“We have constructed new ablution facilities and upgraded the first 16 camping areas to now offer convenient self-contained sites for our esteemed camping guests. Each of the 16 sites will have access to its own bathroom facilities such as a toilet, shower, storage space and hot water. For the first time, early birds and camping lovers at Mile 108 will enjoy the bonus of the newly built self-contained camping sites” said Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, NWR corporate communications, online media and sponsorships manager.

The prices for the ordinary campsites at Mile 72, Mile 108 and Jakkalsputz have been reduced to N$240 per campsite per day for four people. The newly constructed self-contained campsites at Mile 108 will cost N$400 per site per day for four people staying less than ten days. Campers staying more than ten days will pay N$300 per site per day. The good news is that going forward, anglers will from January 2020 be able to visit and camp at Mile 108 throughout the year.

Due to the limited number of new ablution facilities, clients are advised to start making bookings in advance to secure prime space on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact the Windhoek office by email or phone the central reservation office.

